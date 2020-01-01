In her Dec. 30 op-ed, “A turning point in the battle for democracy,” Frida Ghitis wrote that in the 2020 election, the United States “will shift to a democratic path or continue on the rutted road to authoritarianism.” What a Kafkaesque statement. Evidently she believes that, in a country with one of the world’s most open, transparent and free political systems, should the people vote to reelect President Trump, it is on an undemocratic path. Such words show a contempt for democracy and its main concept: that the people, and not the elites, know best who should govern them.

Ms. Ghitis, a democratic election is not defined as one that goes your way.

Dave Palmer, Rockville

