Jane Fonda’s Aug. 31 op-ed, “Taking back our country starts with one conversation,” took us back to 2008, our first experience in retail politics, as volunteers for the Obama campaign. We were assigned to south Philadelphia; we walked into beauty shops and barbershops, talked with anyone pushing a baby carriage or walking a dog. We were there long enough that a kind restaurant owner told us that we could use his bathrooms anytime, and we didn’t have to buy anything. We knocked on 492 doors and met the Americans we all are: friendly, curious and eager for a conversation on what matters to us.

At a train station in Fredericksburg, Va., we handed out brochures, talked about the day’s news and had as many conversations as time allowed. Next, we talked by phone with registered voters in Mississippi.

We all deserve to believe that we matter, have value and are not alone. The best way to nurture those feelings is for each of us to share what is mutually important in personal conversations. We’re all in this together, and we need each other.

Patricia Moore and Arthur Cotton Moore, Washington

Like Jane Fonda, I’m also “scared for our democracy.” How can we solve our problems if eligible voters don’t know and don’t care what is being done in their names? She cited the case of a Trump supporter in Pennsylvania who had an incorrect assumption about her son’s health-insurance standing.

Unlike Ms. Fonda, I believe the problem is too deep and ominous to be solved with a chance conversation. Look at the growing disconnect between citizens and politicians caused by the drastic decline in news coverage of local and state political affairs because of the disappearance of local newspapers and radio newscasts.

According to the Brookings Institution, the number of daily newspapers per 100 million people fell from about 1,700 in 1945 to 400 in 2014. Since 1980, television networks have lost nearly half of their audiences for evening newscasts.

Many people are getting their news from bulletins and Internet headlines, surely no way to be informed about political affairs that are so often far from simple to report or understand. No wonder only a little more than half of eligible Americans bother to cast ballots for president.

Me worry? Hell yes.

Arthur E. Rowse, Chevy Chase

The writer is a retired journalist.

