Regarding the July 2 front-page article “Democrats face growing pressure on racial issues”:

Black voters — especially black female voters — have been ignored by the Republican Party and taken for granted by the Democratic Party for far too long. The suggestion that denouncing school segregation would somehow alienate white “centrist” voters is a dangerous downplaying of the racist roots of the resistance to school busing. More than six decades since school segregation was declared illegal, U.S. schools are still separate and unequal. In many places, school segregation is getting worse. When Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stood against busing years ago, he stood alongside racists intent on denying black children equal access to education.

Today, voters of color have every right to demand a clear denouncement of racism by candidates for president — in an effort to drown out the racist dog whistles by President Trump and his supporters and, more important, to declare a national commitment to equality and justice for all. If Democrats try to quash an open and honest discussion of racism to appease white voters, they will be sending out their own dog whistle — one that will suppress the black vote.

Let’s talk about racism and end it by demanding that all candidates have clear policies on racial justice. Black women will accept nothing less.

Marcela Howell, Washington

The writer is founder, president and chief executive of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda.

