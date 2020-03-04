Former vice president Joe Biden had a strong Super Tuesday, winning in the South, in New England and in the Upper Midwest and building his store of delegates. Biden’s strength put the onus on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to demonstrate that he can expand his base of support.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg had little to show for the hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money he put into the primary and dropped out of the race Wednesday, endorsing Biden. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts lost her home state.

Policy: Candidates have laid out where they stand on various issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.