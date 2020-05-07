Not to be overly anatomical about it, but Democrats tend to target the head while Republicans go for the heart and the gut.

Fortunately, some veteran Republican strategists are giving a master class in GOP-style political communication. It is imperative that Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee sit up and pay close attention.

“Mourning in America” is a one-minute political ad released Monday by the Lincoln Project, a group of prominent never-Trump Republicans and former Republicans (including Washington Post Opinions contributing columnist George T. Conway III). The 60-second spot is a devastating indictment of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and it is safe to say that it drove the president around the bend: He was up until nearly 1 a.m., hate-tweeting at the Lincoln Project’s members.

The title is a reference to the famous “Morning in America” ad from Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection campaign, a gauzy montage of smiling faces and waving flags in which the narrator proclaims the nation “prouder and stronger and better” because of Reagan’s leadership. The spot wasn’t about policies; it was about feelings. And whatever you thought about Reagan’s presidency — I was not a fan — you had to admit that the vision of the country presented in “Morning in America” was powerful and persuasive.

In the new “Mourning in America,” by contrast, the video montage is in sharper focus and shows scenes of devastation and desperation, of face masks and empty streets and “the worst economy in decades.” It ends with the narrator delivering a devastating indictment: “There’s mourning in America. And under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer. And now, Americans are asking, ‘If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?’”

Boom. There is no parsing of the issues, no minute dissection of specific steps Trump took, or failed to take, in handling the pandemic. The ad is designed to engage the feelings of isolation, loss and uncertainty that so many Americans are feeling right now, and to give us someone to blame — and to remove from office in November. It has been seen more than 1.7 million times on YouTube, and, ironically, its message has been further amplified by Trump’s out-of-control reaction on Twitter.

In a tweetstorm, he blasted the Lincoln Project’s founders, including Steve Schmidt, who ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign; John Weaver, who ran John Kasich’s 2016 campaign; and Rick Wilson, a longtime GOP media consultant who wrote a recent bestseller titled “Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.” But the president reserved his most vicious screed for Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface,” Trump tweeted.

We do know, however, what the members of Lincoln Project did to Trump: They hit him where it hurts. The president understands the importance of emotion in politics. He knows he is in grave danger of suffering a humiliating loss at the polls, and the last thing he wants to see is his opponents playing the game the way he does — if with a bit more finesse.

Trump can’t do what Reagan did and ask voters if they’re better off than they were four years ago — not with nearly 75,000 Americans dead from covid-19 and unemployment nearing Great Depression levels. He is already trying out various campaign themes, all of them designed to drive wedges and stoke anger: Blame China for the virus. Blame Democratic governors and mayors for shutdown orders. Blame the media for asking inconvenient questions.

What the veterans of GOP campaigns who made “Mourning in America” understand is that drawing lines between “us” and “them” is both powerful and effective. Republicans wave the American flag and imply, or come right out and say, that their opponents are un-American. Democrats need to wave the flag, too — it belongs to all of us — and show Trump as alien and destructive to who we are as a nation.

Democrats need to drive an emotional wedge of their own — between the mourning Trump has given us and the new morning that will dawn when he is gone.

