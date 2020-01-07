John Walter Cahill, Bethesda
As an African American woman, I disagree with Eugene Robinson’s condemnation of the Democratic Party’s current front-runners. I did not contribute to the presidential campaigns of Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif), Andrew Yang or former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, not because they were not bright, hard-working and talented candidates — they are — but because I and many Americans of color believe only former vice president Joe Biden can repair the United States after the racist, sexist and dangerous administration of President Trump.
Mr. Robinson should look to people of color and their political preferences and not blame the Democratic National Committee’s debate and fundraising policies.
Peggy M. Spates, Hyattsville