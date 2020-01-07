Eugene Robinson missed the mark with his Jan. 3 op-ed, “Democrats are pushing diversity off the stage.” I think most people agree that there need to be rules as to who can make the debate stage. If not, there would be a never-ending cavalcade of candidates.

It is not the Democratic Party that decides who is in and who is out. It is the people. There are nearly 240 million eligible voters. Asking for 225,000 unique donors is setting the mark at 0.094 percent of that population. Asking for a minimum 5 percent in some polls or 7 percent in others is not asking for much. When a candidate captures the imagination and support of the people, he or she gets numbers far in excess of that. The party is not to blame; those numbers are fair and reasonable.

John Walter Cahill, Bethesda

As an African American woman, I disagree with Eugene Robinson’s condemnation of the Democratic Party’s current front-runners. I did not contribute to the presidential campaigns of Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif), Andrew Yang or former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, not because they were not bright, hard-working and talented candidates — they are — but because I and many Americans of color believe only former vice president Joe Biden can repair the United States after the racist, sexist and dangerous administration of President Trump.

Mr. Robinson should look to people of color and their political preferences and not blame the Democratic National Committee’s debate and fundraising policies.

Peggy M. Spates, Hyattsville