Eugene Robinson missed the mark with his Jan. 3 op-ed, “ Democrats are pushing diversity off the stage .” I think most people agree that there need to be rules as to who can make the debate stage. If not, there would be a never-ending cavalcade of candidates.

It is not the Democratic Party that decides who is in and who is out. It is the people. There are nearly 240 million eligible voters. Asking for 225,000 unique donors is setting the mark at 0.094 percent of that population. Asking for a minimum 5 percent in some polls or 7 percent in others is not asking for much. When a candidate captures the imagination and support of the people, he or she gets numbers far in excess of that. The party is not to blame; those numbers are fair and reasonable.