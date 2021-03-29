Mr. Biden announced last week that the government will allow people to enroll in ACA health-care plans through Aug. 15, extending a special enrollment period that the president opened in February. Some 200,000 people bought ACA coverage during the first two weeks of the period, a strikingly high number. The government typically limits enrollment to a brief window to prevent people from signing up for insurance only when they get sick. But Congress just approved enhanced federal subsidies that help people buy private plans on the ACA marketplace, making the coverage far more affordable up and down the income scale. With these subsidies just coming online, and the pandemic still raging, Mr. Biden was wise to make an exception.

The need is acute. Two million or more people may have lost employer-based health insurance during the pandemic. Nearly all are now eligible for Medicaid or subsidies to buy private ACA health-care plans. During past economic crises, many Americans have lost their health insurance with no recourse. The ACA may limit the damage this time.

AD

AD

Even so, the ACA’s promise to ensure that no one goes without health care remains stubbornly unfulfilled. A major reason: Republicans ripped a big hole in the law, denying coverage to more than 2 million low-income people. The ACA expanded the state-federal Medicaid program for the poor and near-poor, with the federal government picking up nearly the whole tab, but 12 Republican-led states refused to extend Medicaid coverage as the law anticipated. Some 2.2 million people remain locked out of the Medicaid program and unable to buy private coverage in these states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In its latest covid-19 relief package, Congress sweetened the deal for states that have refused to extend their Medicaid programs, boosting substantially the health funding they would get if they expanded. According to Kaiser, these 12 states stand to net nearly $10 billion from the federal government, even after accounting for their share of the cost of larger Medicaid rolls. It is clearer than ever that refusing to expand is not only hardhearted but also fiscally irrational.

Some holdout states appear to be reconsidering. Alabama’s governor and Wyoming’s legislature have recently expressed interest in Medicaid expansion. But Florida and Texas account for about half of those stuck in the Medicaid coverage gap. Without movement in Tallahassee and Austin, more than 1 million low-income Americans will lack coverage that the federal government wants to provide them.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD