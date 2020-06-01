Megan McArdle’s May 28 Thursday Opinion column, “Why aren’t Republicans making America safe again?,” really resonated with me. I have found it highly ironic that people who follow the guidance of public health authorities and are cautious with regard to reopening are labeled as liberal, while those who are willing to risk public health by not following that guidance are labeled as conservative. Here is the dictionary.com definition of “conservative”: “(1) disposed to preserve existing conditions, institutions, etc., or to restore traditional ones, and to limit change; (2) cautiously moderate or purposefully low (e.g., a conservative estimate); (3) traditional in style or manner; avoiding novelty or showiness.” More generally, when you apply that definition to the two political parties, which one more closely fits that definition? 

Stuart Fribush, Rockville

After reading Megan McArdle’s May 28 column, I had to wonder where she has been for the past 20 years. Sure, there are still plenty of traditional conservatives in this country who are horrified by the narcissism and lack of leadership in the White House. They’re the ones who wear masks in public. However, for decades the right has been moving toward a version of conservatism that is equally as narcissistic as, and responsible for, our president and his toadies in Congress. 

Following the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personalities, they champion an ideology of freedom without duty or responsibility. It’s a childish version of freedom that imagines that freedom means doing whatever one wants, and it is backed up by millions of people who have armed themselves without regard to the safety of the rest of us because it is their right. It is a version of freedom constructed out of a false sense of victimization. It is a version of freedom that denies any responsibility for one’s beliefs, so we have pharmacists who violate professional ethics by refusing to fill prescriptions for abortion pills and civil servants who break the law by refusing to give marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Tony Speranza, Silver Spring