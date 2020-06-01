Stuart Fribush, Rockville
After reading Megan McArdle’s May 28 column, I had to wonder where she has been for the past 20 years. Sure, there are still plenty of traditional conservatives in this country who are horrified by the narcissism and lack of leadership in the White House. They’re the ones who wear masks in public. However, for decades the right has been moving toward a version of conservatism that is equally as narcissistic as, and responsible for, our president and his toadies in Congress.
Following the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personalities, they champion an ideology of freedom without duty or responsibility. It’s a childish version of freedom that imagines that freedom means doing whatever one wants, and it is backed up by millions of people who have armed themselves without regard to the safety of the rest of us because it is their right. It is a version of freedom constructed out of a false sense of victimization. It is a version of freedom that denies any responsibility for one’s beliefs, so we have pharmacists who violate professional ethics by refusing to fill prescriptions for abortion pills and civil servants who break the law by refusing to give marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Tony Speranza, Silver Spring