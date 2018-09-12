New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez participates in a a town hall held in support of a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in August at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

In his Sept. 9 @PKCapitol column, “Herbal tea party gives Democrats bitter taste of what GOP has already sampled,” Paul Kane read his tea leaves wrong. The Democrats are not facing their own tea party; they are facing a younger and more diverse electorate that wants representation, which is only fair.

With all the mistaken press bluster over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 14th Congressional District, she won not because she is a Democratic socialist but because the district is now a younger, majority-minority district, and her opponent arrogantly didn’t campaign. Ayanna Pressley won in Massachusetts’s 7th Congressional District because, it, too, is a younger, majority-minority district, not because her positions are much different from the incumbent.

The change in the Democratic Party is about age and diversity. Many older, stalwart Democrats understand that the time is now for the next generation to step forward and lead. There is no similarity to the tea party. The Democratic Party will remain the party that wants to move forward toward equality with decency.

Peter D. Rosenstein, Washington