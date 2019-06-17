Regarding Todd Stern’s June 14 op-ed, “Stop stalling, Democrats”:

Do the Democrats who refuse to open an impeachment inquiry against the president think there is no downside to their decision? If so, they should think again.

If Democrats had initiated impeachment, the president would not be publicly admitting he would welcome dirt on his political opponents from a foreign country. And he would not be saying that “you don’t call the FBI” and the “FBI director is wrong.” Are these Democrats now reaping the rewards of their own reticence? The Democrats’ reticence appears to be helping the president open the door to more foreign political interference in 2020.

Thomas Bickerton, Vienna