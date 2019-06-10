Regarding the June 7 news article “Democrats narrow presidential debate qualifier rules shortly before deadline”:

Let me get this straight: Steve Bullock, popular governor of Montana, a red state, isn’t fit to be in a presidential debate, while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is? Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is doing the Republicans’ work for them by disqualifying candidates who could actually beat President Trump before they’ve had any chance to be heard by the country.

With those rules, former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton would never have made it. Remember the 2016 Republican race? The front-runners were former Florida governor Jeb Bush, Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) — until the debates winnowed them down.

Let’s let Mr. Bullock and others be heard without the DNC tipping the scale to nominate people who can’t win and dividing the party before the campaign even gets started.

Carolyn Sherman, Bethesda