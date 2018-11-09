President Trump during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)
By Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s campaign to save senators at any cost, followed by the removal of Jeff Sessions as attorney general the day after the election, now shows itself as a transparent and grotesque attempt at self-protection and coverup. So much for Democrats being able to cooperate and hold off on calling for investigations and impeachment. They have no choice but to make this priority No. 1 — or the very structure and integrity of our democracy will be in jeopardy.

Lawrence Lobert, Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.