President Trump’s campaign to save senators at any cost, followed by the removal of Jeff Sessions as attorney general the day after the election, now shows itself as a transparent and grotesque attempt at self-protection and coverup. So much for Democrats being able to cooperate and hold off on calling for investigations and impeachment. They have no choice but to make this priority No. 1 — or the very structure and integrity of our democracy will be in jeopardy.

Lawrence Lobert, Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.