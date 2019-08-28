In her Aug. 23 Friday Opinion essay, “Questions for the impeachment hearings,” Danielle Allen gave the House Judiciary Committee far too much credit for its “quiet, important work exploring whether the president of the United States should be impeached.” Chairman Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) and his fellow committee Democrats are not trying to judge “whether the evidence requires impeachment.” They have already made up their minds. By calling their proceedings an “impeachment inquiry,” they have effectively committed themselves to that outcome. They cannot now back away without looking inept and impetuous. Besides, any failure to produce articles of impeachment would infuriate the zealots in their caucus. In any case, Democrats still lack sufficient votes to follow through in the full House. The Judiciary Committee is merely trying to cobble together an argument that might justify a conclusion its members have already reached.

Whatever one’s view of President Trump, seeking to overturn an election by impeaching a president is a grave constitutional undertaking. Democrats should make the case before determining the result.

Patrick Louis Knudsen, Alexandria

