Regarding the Feb. 6 news article “Democrats’ zero-tolerance policy on misconduct has some crying foul”:

With the downfall of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) in December 2017, Republican reactionary scoundrels have discovered a way to sow confusion and uncertainty among Democrats, while weeding out discord. Stories that prey on Democrats’ reflexive zero-tolerance attitude are a winning strategy for the GOP. Democrats have fallen into the zero-tolerance trap by thinking it highly likely that a white man from the Eastern Shore with a Southern accent is, of course, a racist.

I think Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) responded last Friday to the prima facie evidence of that god-awful photo on his yearbook page. He then spent hours self-reflecting and consulting classmates, friends, family and staff and, on second thought, determined he was not in that offensive image. Parsing his news conference the next day for inconsistency, in a zero-tolerance climate, resulted in corroborating evidence of, at most, prior mild racism.

Why “mild” racism? Where are the witnesses who say Mr. Northam used pejorative terms to describe minorities? There are none. As for the Virginia Military Institute nickname given by upperclassmen, consider an alternative (unsubstantiated) interpretation: It was double-derogatory. It was a racist slur by racist VMI bullies but bestowed on someone who defended marginalized students. Was that why Cadet Northam was elected to lead Honor Court?

Democrats can expect similar zero-tolerance traps over the coming months and years. After all, why discontinue a strategy that damages Democrats? Democrats’ self-righteousness may be our downfall.

Greg Brandon, McLean