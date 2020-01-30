Trump’s arms-for-investigations shakedown of Ukraine was always about the election. He knew that Biden could wipe the floor with him, so he brought out the playbook he used in 2016. “Her emails” was replaced with “Hunter Biden.”

There is not a shred of evidence that Biden’s son Hunter did anything more sinister than reap the benefits of having a famous and powerful father. If irony were not moldering in its grave, it would be rolling-on-the-floor laughing at the idea of Trump attacking anyone for nepotism, given his own grasping brood. Ivanka Trump is supposed to have gotten those China trademarks on merit? Jared Kushner is qualified to draw up a Middle East peace plan because he has “read 25 books” on the subject?

The whole thing is, in fact, rolling-on-the-floor laughable. But the Republican Party is willing to keep a straight face and pretend it’s not.

If the hidden agenda were not already obvious, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) gave it away Monday, after Trump’s defense team had spent hours sullying the Bidens with fact-free mud and innuendo. “I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters,” she said. “Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?”

Questions posed by GOP senators at Wednesday’s trial session indicated that many of them are eager to follow Trump down this dark path. Some, such as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, know Joe Biden well and once considered him a good friend. But honor and affection will not stop Republicans from wielding the shiv.

Fairly or not, this does raise vital questions for Biden and for voters who believe that Trump must be defeated at all costs. If Biden is the nominee, there is no question he will face an unending barrage of unfair attacks. “Burisma” will become a Trump rallying cry the way “Benghazi” was four years ago. Biden’s strategy thus far has been to remain above the fray, resisting Trump’s attempts to drag him into the gutter. Perhaps that will work better for him than it worked for John Kerry when he was being swift-boated to defeat. Perhaps not.

Another option would have been for Biden to face Trump’s smear campaign head-on. He could have given a major speech refuting the baseless allegations, with Hunter at his side. He could have demanded to be allowed to testify at Trump’s Senate trial to clear his name. He could have put on display all the outrage he must feel at being accused of vague and unspecified “corruption” after a lifetime of public service — and at having his family, which means the world to him, attacked in such a cynical manner.

I understand why Iowa voters, just days before the Feb. 3 caucuses, remain so torn. As Ernst seemed to imply, is the GOP’s goal to make Democrats wary of nominating Biden, who Republicans still think is the candidate most likely to defeat Trump and perhaps even help flip the Senate? Or has Trump’s tarring of Biden weakened him as a general-election candidate? And is Biden up to the task of matching Trump’s bombast with some fire and brimstone of his own? Or not?

There is a school of thought that says Trump and Republicans are licking their chops for the chance to run against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whom they will portray as the second coming of Lenin. There’s another school of thought that says the candidate Trump really fears, perhaps even more than Biden, is former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who isn’t even on the Iowa ballot but has been moving up in the national polls.

It is possible, at this point, that any Democrat with a pulse could win. But underestimating Trump is what got us into this awful predicament in the first place.

We usually look toward Iowa to give some shape and clarity to the presidential race, but this year I’m hoping it doesn’t. I’m hoping New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina don’t settle things, either. This is a year for the party to slow down, take its time and unite behind the best possible choice. We won’t get a second chance.

