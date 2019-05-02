Columnist

When Georgia’s biggest political star left Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) at the altar earlier this week, Republicans cheered.

Stacey Abrams, who came whisper-close to winning her state’s governor’s race last year, spurned the Senate minority leader’s efforts to entice her to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue next year. Instead, Abrams is expected to make another bid for governor in 2022.

Nor was she the first much-talked-about Democrat to take a pass on a Senate race. Texas’s Beto O’Rourke, a narrow loser last year against Sen. Ted Cruz (R), is running for president, instead of taking on Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn.

In Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock is also expected to soon announce a presidential bid, after ruling out a challenge to incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines. And in Iowa, Rep. Cindy Axne, who flipped a House seat to Democratic in the 2018 midterms, announced she is staying put, rather than challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst.

The political world is fixated on the rapidly growing 2020 presidential field, but it is worth remembering how much Democrats have at stake in next year’s Senate races. They need three more seats to take control if they win the White House, and four if they do not.

With so much oxygen and grass-roots energy going into the White House contest, Senate candidate fundraising is getting off to a sluggish start, as the Cook Political Report’s Jennifer E. Duffy noted late last month. All five of the incumbents who raised more than $2 million in the first quarter were Republicans.

But even if the next president is a Democrat, the consequences of their party falling short in the Senate would be crippling.

“While there’s a lot of focus on the presidential race, it’s now sinking in to people that if we have a Democratic president and a Democratic House and Mitch McConnell remains the majority leader, he will just prevent the Democratic president from getting anything done,” Schumer told me.

A Republican-majority Senate could stymie pretty much everything Democrats want to do legislatively to fulfill their promises on health care, gun safety, the environment and other priorities. McConnell’s history suggests he would again prevent a Democratic president from filling any vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Democrats have an exceedingly narrow route to retaking the majority, particularly if they cannot expand the battlefield, as Abrams might have in Georgia.

Their best hopes of picking up a new seat are in two states that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016 (Colorado and Maine) and another (Arizona) that elected a Democratic senator in last year’s midterm contests. They also have to worry about losing a seat: Odds right now seem to be against Democrat Doug Jones holding on in deep-red Alabama, where he won an upset 2017 election dominated by sexual abuse allegations against his Republican opponent, Roy Moore.

So why doesn’t Schumer sound more worried?

Unlike the situation he faced last year — when 10 Democratic senators were running for reelection in states that President Trump carried, some by double digits — Democratic incumbents other than Jones will be on the 2020 ballot in states that Clinton carried, or where the party did well in last year’s midterms.

Schumer also points out that he has had at least one standout recruiting success so far: former astronaut and gun-control activist Mark Kelly in Arizona, who brought in a stunning $4.1 million in the first quarter, which was about double what Republican incumbent Martha McSally raised.

And it is still early. At this point in the 2014 cycle, Democrats were scoffing at the emerging GOP Senate field, much as Republicans are now.

Iowa’s Ernst, for instance, was considered a third-tier pick back then, chosen after stronger contenders took a pass on the race. But the little-known state senator became a sensation with an ad in which she talked about her experience castrating hogs and promised to “make ’em squeal” in Washington. Six years ago, the prevailing political winds were at the Republicans’ backs. That underestimated crop of 2014 contenders picked up nine seats and won back control of the Senate.

“Is it an easy path? No, but is it a doable path,” Schumer says of his party’s chances of pulling off a similar feat in 2020. And he predicts: “By this summer, you will see a very good list of candidates.”

Still, there is an unmistakable sense that serving in a gridlocked Senate simply doesn’t seem all that appealing, particularly if Democrats do not defy the odds and win back the majority. “My responsibility is not simply to run because the job is available,” Abrams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I need to run because I want to do the job.”

Convincing good candidates they have the power to change all that may be Schumer’s biggest challenge of all.