Elizabeth Bruenig wrote in her Dec. 6 Thursday Opinion column, “Don’t bet on Beto being progressive enough,” that “practically any Democrat has a good shot at beating Trump” in 2020, but I’m old enough to remember when ideological purist progressives like her were saying there was no difference between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. If Democrats had any sense whatsoever, they’d ignore Ms. Bruenig in favor of reality.

Here’s the reality Ms. Bruenig is ignoring: Democrats did not win back Obama voters in the Midwest with progressive candidates. Democrats won Wisconsin and Michigan with the centrist candidates Ms. Bruenig attacked for not being progressive enough.

In fact, I showed the column to my co-worker, an Obama voter who sat out 2016 but voted in the midterms for Rep. Conor Lamb (D). He laughed and said, “Boy is she wrong. Who’s she supporting? That’s a candidate I definitely won’t vote for.” Who does my co-worker want to run in 2020? Joe Biden. I’m in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Winning this area is essential for beating Mr. Trump in 2020. And I can promise Democrats this: If they listen to progressives such as Ms. Bruenig, they will lose.

Lynne Hughes, Mount Lebanon, Pa.

Elizabeth Bruenig wrote, “I think the times both call for and allow for a left-populist candidate with uncompromising progressive principles” and “practically any Democrat has a good shot at beating Trump, judging by how many Obama-Trump voters in the Midwest seemed perfectly happy to flip back to blue during this year’s midterms.” Flipping back to blue is one thing, but how many of those who flipped were true progressives? In passing some of the most irresponsible legislation in recent memory — the tax cut and the budget bill — former deficit-hawk Republicans committed the United States to roughly $2 trillion in additional debt over the next 10 years. Apparently encouraged by this GOP hypocrisy, progressive Democratic presidential hopefuls are boldly pushing big-ticket programs such as Medicare-for-all and free college. To the extent that costs for these programs have been addressed at all, estimates have usually been based on wildly optimistic assumptions.

This country is still center-right, and it doesn’t take a PhD in economics to understand that deficit financing can’t continue indefinitely without adverse effects. A too-progressive Democratic nominee in 2020 would be a gift to President Trump.

David Berry, Annandale