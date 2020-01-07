In his Jan. 3 op-ed, “Wake up, Republicans,” Stuart Stevens lamented how the GOP has jettisoned many of its traditional positions and, among other things, become the party of “the deficit doesn’t matter.” It is amazing that many voters believe Republicans still wear the crown of fiscal conservatism when, for 50 years, deficits increased under Republican presidents — and really soared under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. (Under President Bill Clinton, there was a budget surplus and under President Barack Obama, the deficit was halved to $585 billion, per PolitiFact.)