In his Jan. 3 op-ed, “Wake up, Republicans,” Stuart Stevens lamented how the GOP has jettisoned many of its traditional positions and, among other things, become the party of “the deficit doesn’t matter.” It is amazing that many voters believe Republicans still wear the crown of fiscal conservatism when, for 50 years, deficits increased under Republican presidents — and really soared under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. (Under President Bill Clinton, there was a budget surplus and under President Barack Obama, the deficit was halved to $585 billion, per PolitiFact.)

Even more amazing is that in the 2020 election campaign, Democrats are failing to skewer the Trump administration for its hypocrisy of preaching prudence and practicing profligacy. Typically, the state of the economy is the crucial factor in elections, yet, inexplicably, Democrats are silent about Mr. Trump’s increasing the deficit by about 50 percent to nearly $1 trillion and adding $3 trillion to the national debt (for a total of $23 trillion) despite his pledge to eliminate it in eight years. 

If a Democratic president mortgaged future generations the way Mr. Trump has, he or she would be trounced by Republican opponents. It’s time for the Democratic Party to wake up.

Nancy Alexander, Silver Spring