Even more amazing is that in the 2020 election campaign, Democrats are failing to skewer the Trump administration for its hypocrisy of preaching prudence and practicing profligacy. Typically, the state of the economy is the crucial factor in elections, yet, inexplicably, Democrats are silent about Mr. Trump’s increasing the deficit by about 50 percent to nearly $1 trillion and adding $3 trillion to the national debt (for a total of $23 trillion) despite his pledge to eliminate it in eight years.
If a Democratic president mortgaged future generations the way Mr. Trump has, he or she would be trounced by Republican opponents. It’s time for the Democratic Party to wake up.
Nancy Alexander, Silver Spring