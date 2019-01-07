In his Jan. 4 Friday Opinion essay, “Avoiding a race to the bottom,” former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe offered a sensible path to victory for Democratic candidates in their contest against President Trump. His call to abandon the ideological populist policies of the left — the “federal jobs guarantee” and universal free college — ought to be seriously considered. That said, his narrow, policy-focused definition of populism discounts the role populism, in a broader sense, can play for Democrats in 2020.

Populists are often tied to idealistic policies of the far left, but they ought to be understood in more basic terms — as those who fight for the ordinary man. Mr. Trump’s populism, though dishonest, was effective in giving hope to working Americans. Barack Obama also ran as a champion of the little man.

Democrats will be better served running on realistic solutions and leaving behind false promises of universal free college, as Mr. McAuliffe noted, but they must remain populist in their commitment to fighting for the everyday American.

Caroline Cohen, Cambridge, Mass.