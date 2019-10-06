We the people want to feel positive, upbeat and optimistic again about the future of our country. We are exhausted and want to cling to a hope that this incompetent, cruel and corrupt government will be replaced and that we can truly make America great again.

However, rather than complain, I have a suggestion for the Democratic Party. Why not enlist the help of a successful film director to produce a documentary of vignettes of immigrants who have come to our country, contributed to its greatness and been successfully living here? Stories and visuals, compared with political talk, speak more loudly and effectively. They affect our emotions and lead to a better understanding by those who stereotype this group of people. The emotions we feel from books read and movies seen are often sustained longer than a recounting of the facts. Let’s associate such positive emotions with comprehensive policies that help ensure a democratic government aligned with this country’s mission and values for its future and generations to come.