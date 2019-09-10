Regarding the Sept. 6 Metro article “RFK to be razed by 2021, officials say, but not to pave way for Redskins”:

The L’Enfant master plan, in part, borrowed its spatial organizing principles from the French gardens at Versailles and the Chateau Vaux- le-Vicomte. Historically, the north-south, east-west orthogonal grid emanating from the center of the Capitol dome was interrupted by an overlay of diagonal roads connecting significant topographic points. In several locations, these diagonals emanated from a central important location. These diagonal streets were grouped in threes known as a “patte-d’oie” (goose’s foot). One of these pattes-d’oie extends from the Capitol building to the east beginning at the center of the Capitol dome.

The northernmost “toe” of the east patte-d’oie is Maryland Avenue NE. The southernmost toe is Pennsylvania Avenue SE. The central toe of the goose’s foot is East Capitol Street SE, which is specifically terminated at the Anacostia River by RFK Stadium. The location of RFK Stadium was not an arbitrary decision. Its location was a specific urban design decision to terminate the important east vista from the Capitol.

Arguably, the central-axis toe forms one of the more important vistas in Washington. The RFK location deserves a monument or a building of civic significance to remark the terminus of the L’Enfant vista from the Capitol to the Anacostia River. To ignore the axial vista terminus from the Capitol in plans for the city would degrade the beautiful planning by L’Enfant that gave our nation’s capital its unique city plan.

Ronald Stup, Highland

