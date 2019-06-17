In his June 14 Friday Opinion column, “Maliciously distorting pro-life views,” Michael Gerson accused Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) (at whom he also takes an unnecessary sideswipe with his “whom few would accuse of seriousness” comment) of maliciously distorting pro-life views, and in doing so employs a frequent canard of the pro-life community. Mr. Gerson summarized Ms. Gillibrand’s quoted comments as “opposing abortion . . . is a form of bigotry.” Religious (and nonreligious) people have a right to oppose abortion and to believe that life starts at conception. Ms. Gillibrand is not denying them the right to these beliefs. Rather, she is stating that they do not have a right to make illegal the choices by women who may not share these beliefs.

Julie McLaughlin, Alexandria