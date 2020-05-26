In addition to the prior convictions cited in the editorial — for leading a massacre in Haiti and for mortgage fraud and grand larceny in the United States, Mr. Constant was found liable for torture, attempted extrajudicial killings and crimes against humanity in a 2006 ruling of the U.S. Federal Court of the Southern District of New York (04 Civ. 10108), and ordered to pay $19 million in damages to the three “Jane Doe” plaintiffs who had been gang-raped and mutilated by members of his paramilitary gang. I served as an expert witness for the plaintiffs. When news of this verdict reached Haiti, hundreds of women equally brutalized by Mr. Constant’s goons marched through Haiti’s capital demanding an end to political rape and violence against women.
Mr. Constant’s deportation to Haiti would put at even greater risk a new generation of Haitian women who advocate democracy and justice.
Bob Maguire, Cheverly
The writer chaired the Haitian Area Studies
program at the State Department’s
Foreign Service Institute from 2000 to 2014.