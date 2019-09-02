I am a British woman living in a political maelstrom, so it was very interesting to read Anne Applebaum’s pertinent Aug. 29 op-ed, “A move to discredit Parliament,” about the outrageous traducing of our long-respected parliamentary democracy, spearheaded by our gung-ho Prime Minister Boris Johnson via the antiquated method of proroguing Parliament — thus shutting down meaningful debate.

I voted remain in the referendum, and nothing but nothing has altered my opinion in this matter, even with the caveat that the European Union does require a certain and constructive amount of reforming. I appreciate that the leave faction won, albeit by a slim majority, but I maintain the majority did not vote for a kamikaze no-deal denouement.

I am in despair over my country’s phlegmatic, dire trajectory, as this highlights how the Brexit issue has divided this country from the pragmatism it used to exert. This descent into this undemocratic hell is courtesy of hard right-wing Brexiteers who will stop at nothing to gain their perceived freedom from the shackles of the E.U.

Judith A. Daniels, Norfolk, England

