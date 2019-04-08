Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), shown on Feb. 2 in Richmond, has refused to step down over a photograph of people wearing blackface on his medical school yearbook page. (Julia Rendleman/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the April 4 Metro article “Va. scandals return to the spotlight”:

One way to understand the matters with elected officials in Richmond may be found on Mount Rushmore. Honored there are two slave owners — George Washington and Thomas Jefferson — and two who thought black people were inherently inferior and should be freed to be returned to Africa — Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. Yet all three are honored because their life’s work overshadowed these views. It should be so now in Richmond.

The two men, both Democrats, living under a shadow in Virginia — Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring for having appeared in blackface decades ago — should remain in office.

F.W. Lillis, Leesburg