Thanks for the strong coverage of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s recent indictment and of President Trump’s continual denial of the seriousness of the cyberattack in 2016 [“12 Russians are indicted in probe of 2016 election,” front page, July 14]. The cyberattack should be considered an act of war by many measures, including the Russian military’s direct involvement.

Mr. Trump continues to deny evidence, foster a friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and call the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. Mr. Trump has continued to demonstrate his inability to tap into or empathize with the greater purpose of American democracy. He doesn’t see how the Russian cyberattacks undermine our nation and our people. If he were a leader, he would see this attack as an ideal moment to unify the American people and stand united against an aggressor nation. But Mr. Trump may not have the capacity to think beyond himself, his legacy and the future profits from his brand.

2020 cannot come soon enough.

Marya Murray-Diaz, Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

President Trump’s tweets in response to the announced indictment of 12 Russians were telling. He tweeted that no one in his administration was involved and that Barack Obama, the president at the time, did not do enough. This implied that the president is responsible for detecting and responding to foreign intrusions into our elections. The current president is woefully negligent on both counts. His response shows that his sole interest is minimizing his culpability, not defending the country.

Ira Abrams, Garrett Park