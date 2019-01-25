The controversy about farm fields sacrificed for solar energy panels discussed in the Jan. 20 Metro article “Proposed farmland solar energy developments face pushback” should have mentioned the recent actions of Georgetown University.

In an attempt to improve its sustainable energy rating, the university has contracted with MD Solar 1 to clear-cut about 240 acres of forested land in Charles County to provide energy to about half of its campus.

The 240-acre site is part of the greater Nanjemoy Forest, the largest in Southern Maryland. It has been designated as one of the most ecologically valuable areas in Maryland, the “best of the best” by the state Department of Natural Resources. It contains several Tier 2 streams, the highest water-quality rating possible. It is noted for its remarkable biodiversity and valuable wildlife habitat by the Audubon Society and the Sierra Club. It is treasured by those of us who live there and who fight to preserve our beautiful, wild countryside.

It seems thoughtless at best and arrogant at worst for Georgetown to allow such destruction of a valued forest. There are better placements for solar panels: industrial parks, median strips, perhaps the rooftops of campus buildings.

I’m sure the ecologically minded folks of Georgetown and MD Solar 1 can come up with a better solution than this dreadful proposal.

Loretta D'Eustachio, Nanjemoy