This is a fundamental point that Democrats have been too willing to suppress, desperate as they are for someone, anyone, who seems capable of defeating President Trump. In their hearts, they know it’s wrong, but their heads are screaming: Someone must save us from Trump. If it takes a billionaire, so be it.

This is a corrosive approach to politics. Yes, the wealthy effectively buy Senate seats — the polite term is self-financing. Yes, the wealthy pump millions into politics on behalf of favored candidates and pet causes, and some of those sums are even more dangerous than Bloomberg’s spending because it comes in the form of undisclosed dark money. But the presidency is different; it matters more. And there is a difference, too, between spending on behalf of others and purchasing for yourself.

Those who suppress their distaste of such checkbook politics have failed to price in both the short- and long-term risks of this practice. In the short term, there is a clear risk that supporters of other candidates would be so turned off by Bloomberg’s nomination that they would stay home or vote for an alternative in November. In the longer term, the risk is far more grave: this billionaire may be tolerable, but the next one who wants to spend his way into office may be far less so. Having accepted the practice once it will be hard to stop it later.

Eye-popping is too mild an adjective to describe Bloomberg’s spending: more than $400 million through the end of January — more than Trump spent on his entire 2016 campaign. The New York Times usefully calculated the Bloomberg burn rate last month alone at $7 million a day, or “roughly $300,000 per hour, $5,000 per minute and $82 per second.” Bloomberg’s spending so far amounts to more than all his non-billionaire Democratic rivals have spent combined.

It turns out, though, that spending your way to the top is just the beginning of Bloombergian chutzpah.

There is the chutzpah of thinking that your boundless money not only exempts you from competing in the initial contests — it excuses you from much of the rest of the dreary slog of a presidential campaign. Why earn media when you can buy it? Bloomberg has granted relatively few interviews. He has not appeared on a single Sunday show, unlike all of his competitors.

Bloomberg did not deign to sit down with the editorial board of his own hometown newspaper, the New York Times, as it weighed its presidential endorsement. A Bloomberg speech comes complete with teleprompter and podium, but without questions from voters, though he chats with them afterward. Monday will mark his first televised town hall.

Add another layer of chutzpah here: Bloomberg is the newest contender to the race — so new that he says he can’t possibly produce his tax returns for voters to review yet. After all, he tells us, “the number of pages will probably be in the thousands of pages. I can’t go to TurboTax.”

But while voters are supposed to be patient while Bloomberg gets his records in order, Bloomberg’s campaign is advising his rivals to get out of the race, pronto. Just Wednesday, before his stumbling performance in the Las Vegas debate, the campaign was circulating a make-way-for-Mike memo calling on Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to kindly step aside.

“The bottom line is that if Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar remain in the race despite having no path to appreciably collecting delegates on Super Tuesday (and beyond),” the memo argued, “they will propel Sanders to a seemingly insurmountable delegate lead by siphoning votes away from [Bloomberg] with no upside for themselves.”

This from a candidate who had not participated in a single caucus or primary, had not won a single delegate, and had not, at that point, taken part in a single debate.

Running for president takes chutzpah, sure. My point is that it would behoove Bloomberg to dial his chutzpah down. If I may indulge in some of my own, he can’t afford not to.