FOUR MINUTES and one second. That is how long it took before D.C. firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at a Northwest rowhouse last month. Was there a delay in sending help that might have contributed to the deaths of two people? Or did emergency responders do the best they could under difficult circumstances? The question is a critical one that city officials need to address; they can start by releasing more information about the events.

The actions of the agency that handles 911 and other calls for assistance have come under scrutiny in the fallout over the failure of government agencies to respond to complaints about unsafe conditions at the house at 708 Kennedy St. NW. Investigation by The Post’s Peter Jamison and Peter Hermann detailed the “cascade of bureaucratic bungling, miscommunication and missed chances.”

Administration officials have been candid about mistakes made by the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the fire department but have defended the Office of Unified Communications for its actions in responding to the Aug. 18 fire. A police officer told a dispatcher there was a fire at the location, but instead of immediately sending help to the scene, the dispatcher spent four minutes and one second processing the call. Officials said an internal review determined the call was handled well and the dispatcher’s questions were key in deciding what type of equipment to send. They also point out that help was on the scene approximately seven minutes after the call came in.

But national experts say every second counts and the dispatch window deemed acceptable is 30 to 90 seconds. “I normally stay out of these . . . but this is beyond ridiculous” was the start of a Facebook post taking the city to task from Marc Bashoor, a former fire chief in Prince George’s County who is now fire chief in Florida’s Highland County. He pointed out that the quality of the call is what matters, and there is no justification for not responding immediately to a report of a fire at a specific address by a police officer.

The city’s policy is not to release transmissions, but it is important that the public be given the information so people can hear and judge for themselves whether officials are right that dispatchers did what they could in a challenging situation. The D.C. Council, which plans to examine the District’s handling of the property, should also do its own review of this matter.