I read Lally Weymouth’s interesting and informative interview with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. The Post’s headline read, “Italy’s far-right party wants to expel immigrants” [Outlook, July 22]. Reading the interview, I expected to find corroboration of that in Salvini’s remarks. But there wasn’t any. He did say that he wanted to prevent more immigrants from coming to Italy, which is clearly not the same thing.

Dimitry Zarechnak, Silver Spring