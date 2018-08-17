Regarding the Aug. 16 front-page article “Trump revokes security clearance of critic Brennan”:

Former CIA director John Brennan has devoted his career to protecting the people of the United States, and for that I thank him. I am ashamed of President Trump for trying to intimidate people for not being Trump supporters. As much as Mr. Trump wants to be a dictator, he is not. We all have a right to speak our mind.

Mr. Trump has ruined the careers of many professionals because they spoke out against him or in support of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections. What is Mr. Trump hiding?

Sondra Eaton, Camp Springs

It appears that former CIA director John Brennan was the tip of the spear in the current Russia investigation, promulgated on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants that were, at best, deceitful. Mr. Brennan has been a talking head for MSNBC and has called President Trump treasonous (punishable by death — really).

Former top intelligence officials are extended a courtesy clearance. But there are conditions: In the case of the CIA, you are expected to comport yourself in the professional manner of a “current employee.” No one can argue that Mr. Brennan meets these conditions or that, based on his continued attacks on Mr. Trump, his speech is being suppressed.

Kevin McNamara, Vienna