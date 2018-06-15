Regarding the June 14 front-page article “Trump boasts of end to N. Korean nuclear threat”:

For a leader who promotes a strong military, President Trump goofed badly by directing the cessation of joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises and floating the idea of withdrawing U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula. Military strength is not measured solely in the size of the force. The key measurement is readiness. A forward-deployed, highly battle-ready force is far more effective than a force sitting in U.S. bases.

Military forces of all branches hone battle- ­readiness through live-fire exercises. Practice makes perfect. Marines storm beaches, Army troops engage in offensive and defensive maneuvers, Navy ships sail the seas, coast guardsmen patrol the coast, and airmen practice shooting down enemy aircraft. Practice with allied forces is essential to readiness.

Forces at overseas bases project battle-readiness where it might be needed and serve as a tripwire against aggression. This may cost more money now, but it saves money and lives in the longer term.

President Trump brilliantly carried out a masterful game of tag with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Much like a Max Scherzer immaculate inning, Mr. Trump outpointed Mr. Kim 8-1, starting with their very first handshake. Complete dominance. Mr. Trump used diplomacy and reality-television scripting to perfection.

Thanks for the show, especially because no one knew the real game at play. Pundits and political journalists missed the point by saying the agreement wins nothing for the United States and gives North Korea leverage. Quite the opposite.

Mr. Trump’s high-stakes game of thrones just won the world a contract between two sovereign nations. Now there is a paper trail, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley can wave a copy of it at the U.N. if North Korea restarts its nuclear weapons program. Mr. Trump just won his foreign-relations team a golden ticket to war.

Like fans of Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman playing for their championship teams, the United States can be glad Mr. Trump is wearing our colors.

To those of us old enough to remember North Korea’s seizure of the USS Pueblo, the current happy talk rings pretty hollow. If North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wanted to make a peaceful gesture, he could return our ship, seized in January 1968.

As I understand it, this ship is still under active commission with the U.S. Navy. I would like to see it returned to the United States and soon. It would be a fitting tribute to Cmdr. Lloyd M. Bucher and his crew, who were brutally tortured by North Korea before being released.