Jacob Bogage’s Dec. 25 Sports analysis, “ Robo umps will bring baseball into the 21st century — in more ways than one ,” was a truly delightful Christmas present.

I have believed for some time that Major League Baseball should/could/would implement new technologies to assist home plate umpires in calling strikes and balls. As Mr. Bogage made clear, that seems to be happening sooner rather than later. MLB — and eventually all levels of baseball (on down to the Boys & Girls Clubs level) — will benefit.