Regarding the April 22 The World article “ Taliban speaks with women’s rights activists, emigres after official talks fold ”:

If the world has learned anything over the past 18 years of U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan, it’s that the country’s four-decade-long conflict will end only through an inclusive Afghan-owned political process. The last-minute cancellation of intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar last week therefore came as a disappointment.

But we shouldn’t wallow in our misery. Nobody predicted that launching peace talks in Afghanistan would be smooth or problem-free. While talks between Afghan government and Taliban officials may be delayed, diplomacy remains the only way the Afghan people will experience some degree of normality.

The American people justifiably want U.S. troops to come home. The United States has devoted an exorbitant amount of blood and treasure to this conflict, often fueled by the mistaken belief that a Western-style democracy could be established in a country that has never experienced one. We can achieve this long-sought goal by being tough at the negotiating table and finally allowing the United States’ talented diplomats to take the lead after so many years of fighting.

Michael E. Smith, Annandale

The writer, a retired Navy rear admiral, is president of the American College of National Security Leaders.