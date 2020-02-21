Unfortunately, I am one citizen who is unable to rise above his dislike of the present administration to love my enemy.
Charles G. Sarau, Riva
Arthur C. Brooks should count himself fortunate that “nothing of consequence” happened as a result of his squabble with President Trump during the National Prayer Breakfast. As a professor and fellow at an elite university, Mr. Brooks enjoys a high level of job security that allows him to express his views free of reprisal. Mr. Brooks was silent, though, regarding Mr. Trump’s use of executive power to fire government workers who raise moral objections to his policies. What does Mr. Brooks have to say about the president’s vindictive dismissals of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother from their White House roles after Mr. Vindman testified about the Trump administration’s Ukraine policies?
Mr. Brooks’s well-intentioned attempt to change the minds of the president and his allies is ultimately naive and ineffective. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. understood the limits of moral suasion, writing in his 1967 book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?,” that “fallacious is the notion that ethical appeals and persuasion alone will bring about justice.” Instead, King declared that “evil must be attacked by a counteracting persistence, by the day-to-day assault of the battering rams of justice.”
Jason Zeledon, Silver Spring