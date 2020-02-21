In his Feb. 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “President Trump and I disagreed. Liberty survives.,” Arthur C. Brooks clarified the disagreement between his remarks and those of President Trump at the recent National Prayer Breakfast. Mr. Brooks agreed with Jesus’ moral teachings to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven” vs. Mr. Trump’s perception of his victimhood in that “my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people.” Mr. Brooks ended his essay on a positive note by stating that in our country, he can disagree with a powerful president without fear of repercussion. Although I agree with Mr. Brooks as a matter of principle, I believe the issue is more nuanced considering that his freedom exists because of the actions and deaths of millions of Americans over decades of history. Whether it be GIs fighting to end the German Reich and the Holocaust, Civil War soldiers fighting to end slavery and preserve the Union, or GIs fighting in Afghanistan, it is hard to believe they loved their enemies.