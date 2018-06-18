The New York attorney general’s allegations regarding misuse of charitable contributions by the Trump Foundation are astounding [“Lawsuit accuses Trump, kin of misusing charity,” front page, June 15]. As the former president of a small nonprofit foundation, I am particularly galled at the extent to which the foundation allegedly flouted Internal Revenue Service rules.

A nonprofit foundation, such as President Trump’s or mine, is entrusted with a duty to provide funding for charitable causes in exchange for tax-exempt status. IRS regulations require scrupulous monitoring of contributions by foundation officers and operatives to ensure they are legal and legitimate.

Taxpayers underwrite donations to and contributions from foundations through the IRS’s designation of nonprofit status. The Trump Foundation’s alleged self-dealing and alleged political contributions constitute blatant and persistent violations of laws, if true.

Linda Foley, Potomac