After destroying the budding career of what appears to be a typical Washington millennial, The Post returned to autopsy its own hatchet job in “A 24-year-old’s rise — and fall — in Trump’s Washington” [front page, June 17]. So what were Taylor Weyeneth’s crimes? Undue ambition (in this town!), “reporting back” to the White House (what does The Post think political appointees do?) and having a résumé that said he was “vice president of his fraternity for longer than was the case.” (OMG!) But let’s look at what The Post actually uncovered: There appear to be more than a few jobs at several agencies in which a young man of minimal experience or expertise but lots of gung-ho energy can excel. Does that fact condemn the young man, or the jobs and agencies that appear so vacuous that experience and expertise aren’t needed?

Instead of assuming the validity and importance of a given bureaucracy, might we entertain the hypothesis that many of these jobs and even agencies aren’t very important after all? That there might be swamp water to drain?