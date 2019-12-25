Karla L. Miller’s Dec. 22 Work Advice column, “Nurse overcomes opioid addiction, but employers unwilling to offer her new job” [Business]:

I take issue with the column’s assertions that this nurse “must accept that some doors may be closed to you” and that she should “focus on lower-risk environments that welcome your experience.” Attorney Beth Collis failed to note that every time an employer decides against hiring this nurse after learning of her medical history, her rights afforded by the Americans With Disabilities Act are flagrantly violated.

No individual with a disability, whether they have an illness such as substance use disorder or an injury such as a fractured femur, should accept that “some doors may be closed” if they are otherwise qualified with or without reasonable accommodation by an employer. This nurse has been compliant for almost five years with the stipulations of her committee on impaired nurses and has an unrestricted license and positive letters of reference. Furthermore, Ms. Miller noted, “Your struggles make you a wiser, more compassionate caretaker.” If this nurse passes her preemployment drug screen and continues her recovery program, she shouldn’t be discriminated against because of her past license suspension or the risk of future impairment. Besides being unwarranted, it’s illegal.

Anne Louise Phelan, Blacksburg, Va.