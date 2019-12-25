No individual with a disability, whether they have an illness such as substance use disorder or an injury such as a fractured femur, should accept that “some doors may be closed” if they are otherwise qualified with or without reasonable accommodation by an employer. This nurse has been compliant for almost five years with the stipulations of her committee on impaired nurses and has an unrestricted license and positive letters of reference. Furthermore, Ms. Miller noted, “Your struggles make you a wiser, more compassionate caretaker.” If this nurse passes her preemployment drug screen and continues her recovery program, she shouldn’t be discriminated against because of her past license suspension or the risk of future impairment. Besides being unwarranted, it’s illegal.