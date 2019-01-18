The Jan. 14 editorial “Triumph, and tremors, in Florida” correctly concluded that Florida’s historic voter-approved constitutional amendment does not need “clarifying legislation” to allow about 1.4 million felons with completed sentences to register to vote. Fair Elections Center brought the case on which the federal court ruled, given the arbitrary and glacial process, that the system was a sham and violated former felons’ constitutional rights.

Several other states have similar systems. Fair Elections Center and the Kentucky Equal Justice Center are pursuing a case against Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R). The lawsuit challenges his power to grant or deny felons’ petitions asking to have their voting rights restored. In 2016, Kentucky had an estimated 242,987 felons (7 percent of the state’s voting-age population) who were still disenfranchised after completing their full sentences.

If we’re serious about helping felons who have paid their debt to society reintegrate into their community, we need to restore their right to vote.

Robert Brandon, Washington

The writer is president of Fair Elections Center.