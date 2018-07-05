Regarding the July 1 front-page article “President praises ICE as attacks intensify”:

I have a question for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and other prominent Democrats looking to the 2020 elections who are suggesting the dismantling of Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Are you secretly working for the Trump 2020 campaign?

Like most Americans, I was and am appalled by the administration’s handling of immigration issues, particularly the separation of children from their parents on our southern border. However, suggesting the dismantling of ICE not only doesn’t address the central and complex issues of immigration, but also, most distressing, it plays directly into President Trump’s heretofore false narrative that Democrats want “open borders.”

Or am I mistaken? Please, tell me you believe that our borders should be secure and that our immigration policies should be revised to take into account the economic needs of the United States in the 21st century, but, whatever these policies may be, they should be enforced humanely.

ICE enforces the law and the policies of this administration, however misguided. Should we have dismantled the military after the policy blunders in Iraq? I don’t think so.

Peter J. Levine, Potomac