We were terrified by images of white nationalists storming Politics and Prose [“Bookstores become targets of far right,” Metro, April 30]. Videos show the mostly white audience staying in their seats (some booed) without seriously disrupting the chants of “This land is our land.”

But one month before, another group was not allowed to have its say. When young labor organizers, mostly people of color, disrupted Janet Napolitano’s talk at Politics and Prose to demand she settle a fair contract in an ongoing labor negotiation at the University of California, the (mostly white) audience members leaped from their seats and screamed in the protesters’ faces; footage on Twitter shows one attendee slapping a young man in the face.

We are disturbed by the contrast in these responses. Our community should listen to and stand with labor organizers as they demand equity for workers; we should stand up and disrupt white supremacists in their advocacy of racism and genocide.

Whom do we fear? Whom do we allow to “have their say” and whom do we silence? Whom do we see as a threat to our comfortable spaces?

As Woodrow Wilson High School graduates, we spent our childhoods at Politics and Prose, and we expect better from our friends and neighbors.

Lena Solow, New York

The writer is a union organizer.

Julia Peck, Washington

Kate McCreary, New York