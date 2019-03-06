As a clinical social worker licensed to diagnose and treat people with mental illness, I had to respond to Joan L. Roberts’s March 1 letter, “Keep junk science out of court,” about Virginia’s legislators’ failure to pass a bill Ms. Roberts said would have helped people “wrongly convicted based on junk science.”

She referred to multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder (DID), and recovered memories as “junk science jargon.” She also assailed ”the mental-health field’s promotion of unscientific beliefs.” I treated several clients with DID in the 10 years I worked for Montgomery County’s Victim Assistance & Sexual Assault Program. Child sexual abuse is real, and its victims fill our jails, mental hospitals, and drug and alcohol treatment programs.

The impact of childhood sexual trauma should not be underestimated nor swept under the rug, as the Catholic Church hierarchy has attempted to do for decades [“The dawning of the day of reckoning?,” op-ed, March 2].

According to the Child Welfare League of America, in 2013, an estimated 3.5 million referrals were made to child protective service agencies in the United States for possible child abuse and neglect. Child sexual abuse referrals fall within that category, and most experts in the fields of child mental health and child welfare agree its incidence is underreported. Every person in a family whose child has been abused, or whose relative has perpetrated a crime against a child, suffers. Child abuse of all kinds is underreported, misunderstood and much more prevalent than most of us want to accept.

Jennie Gosche, Kensington