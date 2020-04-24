The April 20 Education article “Online learning sputters again in Fairfax, as proof mounts that district was warned of problems” argued that distance learning has been a disaster since its April 14 debut. As a high school student in Fairfax County Public Schools, I can say distance learning has not been a disaster because I have learned a lot in this past week.

It is true that I did not have a face-to-face meeting with many of my teachers, but they still assigned challenging work through Google Classroom. They offered recorded lectures, helpful videos and valuable resources so we could learn the content required to complete the assignments. FCPS also supported its students by deciding to change the grading policy so grades could not decrease during distance learning. This has decreased my stress and let me focus on learning what I was passionate about.

 Distance learning has let me work at my own pace, which means I can learn much more efficiently. Even though we haven’t been able to meet with our teachers for a short amount of time, distance learning should not be called a disaster.

John Pendergrass, Fairfax