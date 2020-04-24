It is true that I did not have a face-to-face meeting with many of my teachers, but they still assigned challenging work through Google Classroom. They offered recorded lectures, helpful videos and valuable resources so we could learn the content required to complete the assignments. FCPS also supported its students by deciding to change the grading policy so grades could not decrease during distance learning. This has decreased my stress and let me focus on learning what I was passionate about.
Distance learning has let me work at my own pace, which means I can learn much more efficiently. Even though we haven’t been able to meet with our teachers for a short amount of time, distance learning should not be called a disaster.
John Pendergrass, Fairfax