Regarding the Sept. 4 Metro article “Condoms offered at local Md. schools”:

I am a student at Albert Einstein High School in Montgomery County. When I learned about the Montgomery County Council’s recommendation that condoms be distributed at all of the high schools in the county to mitigate a recent spike in sexually transmitted diseases, I realized I don’t know much about the transmission of STDs and how to stay safe. My friends were also uninformed — for example, worrying about obtaining diseases from toilet seats.

So, as much as the distribution of condoms may be a step in the right direction, the larger issue is that students are not receiving a sufficient education about STDs and how to prevent them. Therefore, Montgomery County needs to reevaluate the health curriculum to improve sex education and better serve the students. If students are better informed on how to protect themselves, there is an even greater chance that transmission rates will decline.

Georgia Broitman, Kensington