I take exception to Elizabeth Bruenig’s false equivalence in her July 25 op-ed, “Trump won’t last. His damage will, ” of the Democratic National Committee’s efforts to support Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and the massive campaign of deceit and misinformation launched by a hostile foreign power for the purpose of electing Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The DNC exists solely to support Democratic candidates nationwide. Although Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ran as a Democrat and frequently votes with Democrats, he is not a member of the party and does little or nothing to support down-ballot Democrats. Ms. Clinton used her fundraising skills and political influence to support other Democratic candidates even while running her own campaign for president.

Meanwhile, the Russian government dedicated significant human, technological and material resources to deceive the American public and sway the election to their favored candidate. How does the DNC’s support for Ms. Clinton equate with those who seek to undermine and destroy our democratic system?

Christy Leonard, Branchville, N.J.