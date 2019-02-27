Even though I know that Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). did not write the headline on her Feb. 23 letter, “D.C.: Statehood or bust,” I fear that it is true. While D.C. residents, of course, prefer statehood to retrocession with Maryland, do they really prefer the long-term “bust” campaign for statehood over full and equal voting rights and home rule that would be achieved by retrocession with Maryland? Because Maryland’s Democratic legislators defer to the wishes of D.C. residents as they formulate their opinions on retrocession, I believe D.C. residents have met the enemy, and the enemy is us.

John Forster, Washington

The writer is activities coordinator for the Committee for the Capital City.