The only conclusion I drew from Robert G. Kaiser’s April 14 Outlook essay, “How old is too old to be president?,” was that Mr. Kaiser definitely should not run for the office. Though he offered some interesting data and perspectives, his views were larded with the congealed, mind-numbing tropes that already impede consideration of age as a factor in choosing a president.

Mr. Kaiser discounted assets that accrue to most people as they age: wisdom, judgment, empathy, courage, humility. We need candidates who are tested by time and adversity. The last thing we need is a younger person with boundless energy who lacks these essential characteristics.

What are the implications of bias against age? Should we warehouse everyone older than 70 as if they’re capable only of greeting shoppers at Walmart? I would rewrite some of the lyrics from the Who’s 1965 anthem “My Generation”: “The cult of youth is a callous lie / Hope I get old before I die.” So let’s not throw out the boomers with the bathwater. It’s far better to encourage older Americans to contribute as long as they’re willing and able — in the workplace, in volunteer positions or in the White House.

Michael Reinemer, Annandale

The writer was communications director for the National Council on Aging from 1996 to 2001.

Many thanks to Robert G. Kaiser for putting into words exactly what I’ve been thinking for the past six months, since I turned 72. I never would have said this five years ago, or even three years ago when Hillary Clinton ran. It isn’t ageism but rather wisdom to recognize the very normal and natural decline of all human beings. Anyone who says “age is just a number” is either extremely fortunate or younger than 50.

Jennie Lyons Fogarty, Bethesda