I was walking up Columbia Road and stepped off the curb at the intersection. I shifted to the right to allow folks coming toward me to get by. A young woman on a scooter, coming up fast behind me, swerved around me and started cussing me out.

Get serious, D.C. government: Either outlaw scooters on the sidewalks, set a speed limit and legalize dye guns or require pedestrians to wear side-view mirrors and stay in their lanes. Do something.

Robin Madrid, Washington

