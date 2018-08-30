School crossing guard Tony Sorrentino helps students as they walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Aug. 15. Seventeen students and faculty were killed in the Parkland, Fla., school in a Feb. 14 mass shooting. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

I am a teacher at a Catholic school in Severn. On the faculty’s second day of school, we had active-shooter training for the first half of the day.

I feel more prepared and ready to act if forced to face such a scenario. I no longer feel comforted or safely enveloped by the notion of “that would never happen at my school.” It feels as though we are closer to “when” than “if.” So while I am grateful for the training we received, I feel obliged to acknowledge that gratitude is driven by fear.

Second, as a society, are we willing to accept this as the new normal? I practiced barricading my classroom door from an active shooter before I reviewed my class syllabus. I reviewed strategies for disorienting an attacker before reviewing a single lesson plan. I tried fleeing my classroom from a threat before organizing my shelves. Are we prepared to tell our students, our children that to receive an education, we first must learn to prepare for active shooters?

I don’t pretend to be an expert on guns or gun-control policies, and I don’t pretend to fully grasp the difficulties involved with politics. However, there is one thing I know: If politicians and if we as a society continue to do nothing, then we are telling students that this is the new normal.

If we don’t act, then we will be complicit in ushering in a darker future not befitting future generations.

Robert Medoff, Baltimore