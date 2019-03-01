Jonathan Topodas’s position in his Feb. 25 letter, “Another frail health-care plan,” that “it is the provider of health care that sets the cost, not those who finance health care,” missed the mark. It is a common misperception. As a provider of health care, though I certainly have an impact on the cost of providing care for my patients, I can assure him that I have very little influence on setting the price for my efforts.

Unless I change to straight fee-for-service or accept cash only and stop participating in insurance plans, including Medicare, I have very little say in how much I get paid, other than by controlling volume. One does not negotiate with Medicare. Most insurance companies pay doctors what the insurance company deems appropriate, take it or leave it. Sure, I can charge whatever I want, but that does not translate to fees paid by the powers that be. The insurance companies’ layers of bureaucracy get paid before the providers see dime one. That is the main driver of cost, along with medication expenses.

Running a thriving business in this environment, as a result, is almost impossible. For most of us in medical practice, it is just attempting to survive. And while making money is clearly not the be-all and end-all of medicine, it is not an aspect that can be ignored forever. Want to see how this ends over time? Ask your doctors if they would want their children to go into medicine. The answer may be more depressing than most people realize.

Richard Swift, Warrenton